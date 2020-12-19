TEAM LEADERS: Zack Bryant has averaged 16.3 points and two steals this year for Georgia Southern. Eric Boone is also a primary contributor, with 10.2 points and 2.7 steals per game.SOLID SCOTT: Bryson Scott has connected on 26.9 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 8 over his last five games. He’s also made 87.1 percent of his foul shots this season.
LAST TIME: Georgia Southern put up 100 and came away with a 30-point win over Carver College when these two teams met a year ago.
DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Southern went 4-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Eagles scored 73.8 points per contest in those nine contests.
