Gardner-Webb then forced Georgia Southern into a three-and-out and forced a punt. The Bulldogs marched from their own 30-yard line to Georgia Southern’s 29 before the Eagles’ defense stiffened and came up with a back-to-back sacks of Fisher for seven and six yards. The six-yard loss came on fourth-and-17 and Georgia Southern took a knee for the final 13 seconds to end it.
The Eagles ran the ball 65 times and gained 365 yards on the ground.
Fisher threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25