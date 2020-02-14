STEPPING UP: Justin Forrest is averaging 18.1 points to lead the way for the Mountaineers. Isaac Johnson is also a key contributor, producing 10.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. The Eagles have been led by Ike Smith, who is averaging 14.8 points and 5.8 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Forrest has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Appalachian State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 10 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Mountaineers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Eagles. Georgia Southern has 29 assists on 82 field goals (35.4 percent) over its previous three matchups while Appalachian State has assists on 34 of 63 field goals (54 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Southern has made 8.7 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Sun Belt teams.

