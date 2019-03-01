Arkansas State (12-16, 6-9) vs. Georgia Southern (19-10, 11-5)

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse, Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern looks for its sixth straight conference win against Arkansas State. Georgia Southern’s last Sun Belt loss came against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 88-79 on Feb. 8. Arkansas State fell short in a 76-60 game at Georgia State in its last outing.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Tookie Brown, Montae Glenn and Simeon Carter have combined to score 40 percent of Georgia Southern’s points this season and 50 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Arkansas State, Ty Cockfield II, Grantham Gillard and Tristin Walley have combined to score 54 percent of the team’s points this season, including 85 percent of all Red Wolves points over their last five.

TERRIFIC TY: Cockfield has connected on 35.1 percent of the 154 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 31 over the last five games. He’s also made 81.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Eagles are 0-6 when they score 72 points or fewer and 19-4 when they exceed 72 points. The Red Wolves are 0-8 when they fail to score more than 64 points and 12-8 on the season, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: Arkansas State is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Red Wolves are 7-16 when opponents score more than 65.

DID YOU KNOW: The Georgia Southern offense has scored 83.5 points per game this season, ranking the Eagles 12th nationally. The Arkansas State defense has allowed 77 points per game to opponents (ranked 280th).

