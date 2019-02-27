Arkansas-Little Rock (10-17, 5-9) vs. Georgia Southern (18-10, 10-5)

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse, Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern looks for its fifth straight conference win against Arkansas-Little Rock. Georgia Southern’s last Sun Belt loss came against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 88-79 on Feb. 8. Arkansas-Little Rock fell short in a 72-65 game at Arkansas State in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Georgia Southern’s Tookie Brown, Montae Glenn and Simeon Carter have collectively scored 40 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 52 percent of all Eagles scoring over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Brown has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Georgia Southern field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 33 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia Southern is 0-6 this year when it scores 72 points or fewer and 18-4 when it scores at least 73.

STREAK SCORING: Georgia Southern has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 75 points while giving up 58.

DID YOU KNOW: The Georgia Southern offense has scored 83.6 points per game this season, ranking the Eagles 15th among Division 1 teams. The Arkansas-Little Rock defense has allowed 75.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 245th).

