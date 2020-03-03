KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Devoe has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Georgia Tech field goals over the last five games. Devoe has 25 field goals and 24 assists in those games.
WINLESS WHEN: Georgia Tech is 0-6 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 15-8 when it scores at least 62.
PERFECT WHEN: Georgia Tech is a perfect 6-0 when the team records 10 or more steals. The Yellow Jackets are 9-14 when they steal the ball fewer than 10 times.
DID YOU KNOW: The Pittsburgh defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.6 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Panthers 18th among Division I teams. The Georgia Tech offense has turned the ball over on 22.7 percent of its possessions (ranking the Yellow Jackets 342nd, nationally).
___
___
