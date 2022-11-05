Gabalis throws 5 TDs; Utah Tech beats Southern Utah 48-36

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Victor Gabalis threw for 463 yards and five touchdowns and Utah Tech beat Southern Utah 48-36 on Saturday night.
Gabalis connected with Johnson on a 79-yard touchdown late in the first quarter and a 6-yarder just before halftime that gave the Trailblazers a 27-22 lead at the break. Gabalis’ 75-yard touchdown pass to Johnson stretched the lead to 41-29 with 1:07 remaining in the third.
Isaiah Williams had two touchdown runs, and Elijah Burns and Justin Miller each had one for Southern Utah (3-6, 1-3).
