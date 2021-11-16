After spotting Bowling Green a 7-0 lead on Terion Stewart’s 62-yard run in the first quarter, the RedHawks cashed in on a blocked punt, Gabbert’s 63-yard TD pass to Mac Hippenhammer, and a 1-yard run by Tyre Shelton for a 20-7 lead.
On the first play of the third quarter, Gabbert connected with Jack Sorenson on an 83-yard catch-and-run score. Later in the third, Shelton added a 15-yard touchdown run for the 34-7 lead.
Matt McDonald completed 13 of 28 passes for 108 yards for the Falcons (3-8, 1-6). Nick Mosley ran for 94 yards on 15 carries.
