Jordan McCloud had 404 yards passing and four touchdowns with no interceptions for the Bulls. Bryce Miller had 11 receptions for 121 yards and two TDs and DeVontres Odoms-Dukes had scoring catches of 23 and 14 yards.
Dwayne Boyles intercepted a pass by Gabriel near midfield and three plays later Brian Battie scored on a 1-yard run to trim USF’s deficit to 45-38 with 10:10 to play. The Bulls defense then forced UCF to go three-and-out but, on the next play from scrimmage, Divaad Wilson forced fumble that was recovered by Keenan Hester. Three plays later on fourth-and-7 at the USF 37 — with the Knights clinging to a 7-point lead — Gabriel hit O’Keefe for a 12-yard gain. After USF was penalized for having 12 men on the field, McCrae scored on a 20-yard run to make it 52-38 with 6:34 remaining.
UCF, which recovered two Bulls fumbles, went into the game leading the nation with 20 forced turnovers and 11 fumble recoveries.
The Knights have won four games in a row in the War on I-4 rivalry and are 6-6 all-time against USF.
The teams combined for 1,223 total yards — including 646 by the Bulls — and 66 first downs.
USF (1-8, 0-7) played for the first time since Nov. 14 after having its game against Navy postponed last Saturday. The Bulls have lost eight games in a row following a season-opening win over The Citadel.
