Gabriel has thrown 166 passes without an interception.
Houston (2-2, 2-1) lost for the first time in conference with Clayton Tune throwing two interceptions that resulted in 14 UCF points. Tune was 21-of-41 passing for 263 yards and a touchdown.
Tune capped a quick, 82-yard fourth-quarter drive with a touchdown toss and two-point conversion pass, closing to 37-21 with 4:17 remaining.
The Cougars onside kick attempt failed, and McCrae made a huge third-and-long conversion with a 20-yard gain that led to Anderson’s 28-yard touchdown, icing the game.
UCF starting defensive back Antwan Collier did not make the trip. Collier was arrested by campus police Thursday and charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a license.
