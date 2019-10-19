The Knights scored three touchdowns in the first quarter beginning with Gabriel’s keeper to cap a 92-yard drive. Greg McCrae took it in from the 4 after that and Bentavious Thompson streaked 32 yards to close the quarter with a 21-0 lead.

Backup QB Darriel Mack Jr. threw a 33-yard touchdown to Davis early in the second quarter and Gabriel returned on the next drive to hit Davis again from 16 yards for a 35-3 advantage with 1:09 left in the half.

The Knights allowed 17-unanswered ECU points in the third quarter before Gabriel found Tre Nixon for a 53-yard score to lead 41-22.

Holton Ahlers had 313 yards and a touchdown passing and ran for another score for the Pirates (3-4, 0-3).

