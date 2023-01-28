Gadsden and Canisius host Manhattan

Manhattan Jaspers (6-13, 4-6 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (5-14, 3-7 MAAC)
The Jaspers are 4-6 in MAAC play. Manhattan ranks fifth in the MAAC shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Henderson is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 11.5 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Canisius.
Anthony Nelson is averaging 14.9 points, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Jaspers. Josh Roberts is averaging 10.4 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 73.3% over the last 10 games for Manhattan.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 66.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.
Jaspers: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.