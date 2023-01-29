Gadsden leads Canisius against Manhattan after 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Manhattan Jaspers (6-13, 4-6 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (5-14, 3-7 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canisius -6; over/under is 139 BOTTOM LINE: Canisius hosts the Manhattan Jaspers after TJ Gadsden scored 22 points in Canisius’ 87-82 loss to the Quinnipiac Bobcats. The Golden Griffins have gone 3-3 in home games. Canisius is eighth in the MAAC with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Xzavier Long averaging 3.8.

The Jaspers have gone 4-6 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan ranks fifth in the MAAC with 12.7 assists per game led by Anthony Nelson averaging 4.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Henderson is averaging 13.3 points for the Golden Griffins. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

Nelson is shooting 38.8% and averaging 14.9 points for the Jaspers. Josh Roberts is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 66.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Jaspers: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

