Gaines and UAB host Middle Tennessee

UAB Blazers (13-5, 4-3 C-USA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (10-7, 3-3 C-USA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Monday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Middle Tennessee -2.5; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM LINE: UAB faces the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders after Eric Gaines scored 22 points in UAB’s 81-74 victory against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Blue Raiders are 5-2 on their home court. Middle Tennessee ranks ninth in C-USA shooting 31.9% from downtown, led by Jared Jones shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Blazers are 4-3 in conference matchups. UAB is the top team in C-USA with 39.0 points per game in the paint led by KJ Buffen averaging 7.5.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eli Lawrence averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. DeAndre Dishman is averaging 12.5 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Gaines is averaging 12.3 points, 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Blazers. Jordan Walker is averaging 21.1 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Blazers: 6-4, averaging 82.3 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

