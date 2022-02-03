The Broncs are 3-7 in conference matchups. Rider has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.
The Saints and Broncs square off Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Rogers is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Saints. Nick Hopkins is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Siena.
Dimencio Vaughn is scoring 12.6 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Broncs. Allen Powell is averaging 13.1 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the last 10 games for Rider.
LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.
Broncs: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.