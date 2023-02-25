Gaines scores 17 as UAB beats Western Kentucky 72-60

Gaines shot 7 for 14, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Blazers (22-8, 13-6 Conference USA). Tavin Lovan added 14 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line, and he also had five rebounds. Trey Jemison recorded 10 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line.