ROCK HILL, S.C. — Jordan Gainey and Justin Bailey scored 16 points apiece and South Carolina Upstate beat Winthrop 79-70 on Saturday.

Gainey added four steals for the Spartans (12-13, 7-7 Big South Conference). Bailey hit two 3-pointers. Nick Alves recorded 13 points on 6-of-6 shooting.

Cory Hightower led the way for the Eagles (11-16, 6-8) with 23 points and 17 rebounds. Sin’Cere McMahon and Kasen Harrison both scored 17. Harrison added seven assists.