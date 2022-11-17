The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Gainey leads South Carolina Upstate against Coastal Carolina after 24-point game

November 17, 2022 at 2:26 a.m. EST

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-0) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-2)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate hosts the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after Jordan Gainey scored 24 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 81-70 loss to the Clemson Tigers.

South Carolina Upstate finished 6-7 at home a season ago while going 15-17 overall. The Spartans gave up 73.2 points per game while committing 19.3 fouls last season.

Coastal Carolina finished 19-14 overall with a 5-5 record on the road last season. The Chanticleers averaged 72.8 points per game last season, 12.5 on free throws and 22.5 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

