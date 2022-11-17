Gainey leads South Carolina Upstate against Coastal Carolina after 24-point game

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-0) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-2)
Spartanburg, South Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate hosts the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after Jordan Gainey scored 24 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 81-70 loss to the Clemson Tigers.
South Carolina Upstate finished 6-7 at home a season ago while going 15-17 overall. The Spartans gave up 73.2 points per game while committing 19.3 fouls last season.
Coastal Carolina finished 19-14 overall with a 5-5 record on the road last season. The Chanticleers averaged 72.8 points per game last season, 12.5 on free throws and 22.5 from deep.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.