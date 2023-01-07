Gainey scores 18, South Carolina Upstate beats High Point

Gainey was 7 of 12 shooting, including 3 for 7 from distance, for the Spartans (8-7, 3-1 Big South). Trae Broadnax scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Justin Bailey also had 12 points.

The Panthers (8-8, 0-4) were led by Jaden House, who recorded 15 points. Abdoulaye Ziam added 13 points off the bench for High Point. Zach Austin, another backup, had 10 points, three steals and three blocks. The loss is the seventh in a row for the Panthers.