Galette, Sacred Heart Pioneers square off against the Merrimack Warriors

Sacred Heart Pioneers (7-9, 1-1 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (3-13, 1-1 NEC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Merrimack -1.5; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack faces Sacred Heart in a matchup of NEC teams. The Warriors have gone 2-3 in home games. Merrimack has a 3-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Pioneers are 1-1 in conference play. Sacred Heart is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Warriors and Pioneers square off Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ziggy Reid averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Jordan Minor is shooting 55.9% and averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games for Merrimack.

Nico Galette is shooting 43.7% and averaging 16.0 points for the Pioneers. Raheem Solomon is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 2-8, averaging 54.5 points, 24.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

