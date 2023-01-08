Gambrell and Prairie View A&M host UAPB

Prairie View A&M Panthers (6-10, 2-1 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-11, 1-2 SWAC)
The Golden Lions have gone 5-0 in home games. UAPB is ninth in the SWAC scoring 64.3 points while shooting 37.8% from the field.
The Panthers are 2-1 against SWAC opponents. Prairie View A&M is 3-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.
The Golden Lions and Panthers meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.
Panthers: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.
