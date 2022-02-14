The Panthers have gone 4-2 at home. Prairie View A&M has a 2-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Tigers are 7-4 in conference matchups. Grambling is 2-10 against opponents with a winning record.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gambrell averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Jawaun Daniels is shooting 51.0% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.
Cameron Christon is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grambling.
LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.
Tigers: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.