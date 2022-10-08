Game between No. 14 NC State-FSU delayed by lighting issue

RALEIGH, N.C. — The kickoff of Saturday night’s Atlantic Coast Conference game between No. 14 North Carolina State and Florida State was delayed slightly because of a pregame problem with the Wolfpack’s stadium lights.

The game was set to kick off around 8:10 p.m. But as the sun went down, the stadium lights in Carter-Finley Stadium remained off with only ribbon and scoreboard lights offering any illumination of the dimly lit field. The school issued a delay announcement on its end-zone videoboard and asked fans to move out of the seating bowl for the concourse.