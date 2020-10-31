Peyton Mansell — who completed 25 of 33 passes for 236 yards — pulled the Wildcats even at 17-17 when he found Kobe Clark for a TD with 5:49 remaining. Mercer was forced into a three-and-out, setting the stage for Mansell to lead a 12-play, game-winning drive.
Harrison Frost completed 11 of 15 passes for 126 yards and a TD for Mercer. The Bears picked up 166 yards and another score on the ground, but 141 yards came in the first half.
Lance Wise recorded a career-high 20 tackles for Mercer, which played its only home game this year.
