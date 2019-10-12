ATHENS, Ohio — John Richardson booted a field goal as time expired to give Northern Illinois a 39-36 victory over Ohio on Saturday.

The teams scored two touchdowns apiece in a back-and-forth fourth quarter to arrive at a 36-all tie with 3:38 remaining. Ross Bowers led the Huskies (2-4, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) on a 56-yard drive and Richardson capped it with his 37-yard field goal as time expired for the win.

Richardson also kicked a 51-yard field goal late in the first quarter.

Bowers had 338 yards and a score passing for the Huskies. Tre Harbison ran for 113 yards and three touchdowns.

The Huskies’ Corey Lersch blocked the first punt of the game, following a three-and-out by Ohio, and Adam Buirge returned it for a Northern Illinois touchdown. Ohio answered with three first-half touchdowns to lead 21-10 at intermission.

Harbinson’s two touchdown runs in the third quarter gave the Huskies a 22-21 lead going into the wild fourth.

Nathan Rourke threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns for the Bobcats (2-4, 1-1).

