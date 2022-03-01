Arkansas’s Samara Spencer was named freshman of the year and Mississippi’s Angel Baker was picked as sixth woman of the year. Georgia’s Mikayla Coombs was named the top scholar-athlete.
The first-team All-SEC list included Boston and South Carolina teammate Destanni Henderson. The rest of the first-teamers: Florida’s Kiara Smith, Georgia’s Jenna Staiti, Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard, LSU’s Khayla Pointer, Mississippi’s Shakira Austin and Tennessee’s Jordan Horston.
____
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25