Boston was the Southeastern Conference freshman and defensive player of the year. She averaged 12.5 points and 9.4 rebounds this season while setting a South Carolina freshman mark with 86 blocked shots.
Boston helped the Gamecocks win the SEC regular season and tournament titles. The team went 32-1 and ended the COVID-19-shortened season ranked No. 1 in the country.
