RENO, Nev. — Ty Gangi threw three touchdown passes to McLane Mannix and Nevada cruised past FCS-member Portland State 72-19 on Friday night in a season opener for both teams.

Nevada had five 40-plus-yard touchdowns. Daniel Brown returned an interception 42 yards, Mannix scored from 47 and 58 yards out, Jaxson Kincaide added a 73-yard grab and Romeo Doubs went 80 yards on a punt return.

It was the fifth-highest scoring output in Nevada’s history and the most in its FBS era, which began in 1992.

Gangi was 16-of-26 passing for 342 yards and three TDs, and Mannix caught four passes for 132 yards. Doubs gave Nevada its first punt return touchdown since 2011.

Nevada scored 23 unanswered points for a 23-9 lead and it was 30-19 at halftime before the Wolf Pack took control with 42 straight points.

Touchdowns on six straight drives put Nevada ahead 58-19.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.