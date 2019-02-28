LAFAYETTE, La. — Jakeenan Gant had 29 points as Louisiana-Lafayette topped Coastal Carolina 83-70 on Thursday night.

Cedric Russell had 14 points for Louisiana-Lafayette (17-11, 8-7 Sun Belt Conference). Marcus Stroman added 13 points, eight assists and five steals. Jerekius Davis had seven rebounds for the hosts.

Devante Jones had 19 points for the Chanticleers (13-14, 7-8). Ebrima Dibba added 14 points. Tyrell Gumbs-Frater had 14 points.

The Ragin’ Cajuns leveled the season series against the Chanticleers with the win. Coastal Carolina defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 96-79 on Feb. 2. Louisiana-Lafayette plays Appalachian State at home on Sunday. Coastal Carolina faces Louisiana-Monroe on the road on Saturday.

