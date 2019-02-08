LAFAYETTE, La. — Jakeenan Gant had 23 points as Louisiana-Lafayette narrowly beat Georgia State 76-72 on Friday night.

Cedric Russell had 14 points for Louisiana-Lafayette (14-10, 5-6 Sun Belt Conference). Trajan Wesley added 10 points. Marcus Stroman had seven assists and six rebounds for the hosts.

Devin Mitchell had 21 points for the Panthers (16-8, 7-4). D’Marcus Simonds added 19 points and six rebounds. Nelson Phillips had 14 points and six rebounds.

The Ragin’ Cajuns evened the season series against the Panthers with the win. Georgia State defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 89-76 on Jan. 10. Louisiana-Lafayette plays Georgia State at home on Saturday. Georgia State faces Louisiana-Lafayette on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.