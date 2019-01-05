LAFAYETTE, La. — JaKeenan Gant had a career-high 45 points of 15-of-21 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds to help Louisiana-Lafayette beat Little Rock 75-61 on Saturday night.

Gant was the first Ragin’ Cajuns (10-5, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference) player to score 45 points since Bo Lamar in 1972.

Cedric Russell was 3 of 7 from 3-point range and added 11 points for ULL, which has won eight of its last 10 games. Gant was 4 of 5 from the arc and made all 11 of his free throws.

Rayjon Tucker had a career-high 36 points on 11-of-15 shooting to lead the Trojans (5-10, 0-2). Tucker was 5 of 9 from 3-point range and grabbed nine rebounds. Markquis Nowell added 14 points.

Gant scored all the points in an 8-0 run that helped the Cajuns pull away late in the first half. ULL led 35-30 at halftime and, after P.J. Hardy’s 3-pointer to open the second half, the Cajuns led by no less than seven.

