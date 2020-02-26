Ahmad Clark had 23 points and seven assists for the Great Danes (14-15, 7-7). He also committed seven turnovers. Antonio Rizzuto added 15 points.
The River Hawks leveled the season series against the Great Danes with the win. Albany defeated UMass Lowell 101-75 on Jan. 22.
UMass Lowell plays Vermont at home on Saturday. Albany plays Stony Brook at home on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.