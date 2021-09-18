Sacramento State: The Hornets knew they had to take some chances playing up a level and even called for a wide receiver pass off a reverse on the first play from scrimmage that fell incomplete. But they were overmatched and fell to 2-21 against FBS teams over the past 20 years. They weren’t helped out by a pair of missed short field goals in the first half from Kyle Sentkowski, who missed from 37 and 20 yards.