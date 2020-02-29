Cameron Healy was held to three points despite entering the contest as the Great Danes’ second leading scorer at 14 points per game. He made 20% from 3-point range (1 of 5).
The Seawolves improve to 2-0 against the Great Danes on the season. Stony Brook defeated Albany 70-62 on Jan. 18. Stony Brook finishes out the regular season against Maryland-Baltimore County on the road on Tuesday. Albany finishes out the regular season against Vermont on the road on Tuesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.