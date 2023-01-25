Garcia, Payne sidelined for Gophers in latest injury setback

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota sidelined leading scorer Dawson Garcia and top reserve Pharrel Payne for the game Wednesday against Indiana due to injuries, further depleting the last-place team in the Big Ten.
Backup guard Braeden Carrington will be out at least another three weeks because of a stress reaction in his right leg. Forwards Parker Fox and Isaiah Ihnen had season-ending ACL injuries in summer workouts.
Garcia is averaging team-highs of 14.9 points and 6.3 rebounds in his first season with his home state team after transferring from North Carolina. Payne is averaging 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds as a freshman.
The latest injuries left Minnesota with eight available scholarship players. Seven of them have played this season. Only three of them — Jamison Battle, Ta’Lon Cooper and Joshua Ola-Joseph — are averaging more than 4 points.
