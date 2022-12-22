Garcia scores 18, Minnesota edges Chicago State 58-55

MINNEAPOLIS — Dawson Garcia scored 18 points, Jamison Battle had 14 points and Minnesota beat Chicago State 58-55 on Thursday.
Ta’lon Cooper added nine assists for Minnesota (6-6). The Gophers hadn’t played since snapping a five-game losing streak on Dec. 14 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Minnesota was 12 of 27 from 3-point range against UAPB but went 4 for 20 against Chicago State.
Minnesota went on a 15-3 run in the first half, highlighted by back-to-back 3-pointers by Braeden Carrington, but Chicago State closed the half on a 12-5 run to get within 38-30. Battle led the Gophers with 10 first-half points and Garcia added eight points and four rebounds.
Chicago State went on a 12-0 run during Minnesota’s five-minute drought to take a 46-44 lead midway through the second half. The Cougars also led 55-54 with 2:53 left after two free throws by Elijah Weaver.
Cardet scored 17 points and Weaver had 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Chicago State (3-12). Jahsean Corbett added eight points, on 2-of-12 shooting, and 10 rebounds.
The game was originally scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. EST, but it was moved up due to poor weather conditions. Minnesota stays at home to face Alcorn State on Dec. 29.
