Sam Sessoms had 22 points and seven assists for the Bearcats (8-16, 2-9), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Richard Caldwell Jr. added 17 points and six rebounds. George Tinsley had 11 points and three blocks.

The Seawolves evened the season series against the Bearcats with the win. Binghamton defeated Stony Brook 83-79 on Jan. 22. Both teams take on Vermont in their next game. Binghamton visits the Catamounts on Saturday, while Stony Brook heads home for its matchup against Vermont on Feb. 20.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com