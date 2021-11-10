The school will likely want to move quickly on hiring someone permanently to lead the department — and decide how go to forward with football.
FIU coach Butch Davis is in the final year of his five-year contract. The Panthers stunned Miami 30-24 on Nov. 23, 2019, and have gone 1-15 since — the lone win in that span coming against lower-division Long Island University to open this season.
The Panthers have lost their five Conference USA games this season by a combined 222-97 score.
“I strongly believe that with the new structure in Conference USA, and current changing national landscape in college athletics, this is the right time for FIU to search for a new athletics director who will take FIU Athletics to the next level,” Garcia said in a message to staff.
Conference USA has seen nine schools leave in recent weeks for other conferences while bringing four other schools into the league to help take those places.
