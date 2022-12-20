Gardner and Little Rock host Central Arkansas

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (5-6) at Little Rock Trojans (3-8) Little Rock, Arkansas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Little Rock -1.5; over/under is 160.5 BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock hosts the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears after Myron Gardner scored 20 points in Little Rock’s 72-62 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Trojans have gone 3-0 in home games. Little Rock ranks eighth in the OVC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Gardner averaging 6.6.

The Bears have gone 0-4 away from home. Central Arkansas is seventh in the ASUN with 33.3 rebounds per game led by Eddy Kayouloud averaging 6.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gardner is averaging 13.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Trojans. Chris Walker is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

Advertisement

Kayouloud is averaging 15 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bears. Camren Hunter is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 3-7, averaging 73.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 77.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article