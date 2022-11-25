Gardner and Marist host Bucknell

Marist Red Foxes (1-4) at Bucknell Bison (4-2)
The Red Foxes are 0-2 on the road. Marist is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Rice is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 17.2 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals. Andre Screen is shooting 68.0% and averaging 13.0 points for Bucknell.
Gardner is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Kam Farris is averaging 8.6 points and 2.6 rebounds for Marist.
