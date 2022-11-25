Gardner and Marist host Bucknell

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Marist Red Foxes (1-4) at Bucknell Bison (4-2) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Marist visits the Bucknell Bison after Patrick Gardner scored 20 points in Marist’s 70-59 loss to the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks. The Bison are 2-0 in home games. Bucknell averages 76.3 points and has outscored opponents by 13.1 points per game.

The Red Foxes are 0-2 on the road. Marist is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Rice is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 17.2 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals. Andre Screen is shooting 68.0% and averaging 13.0 points for Bucknell.

Gardner is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Kam Farris is averaging 8.6 points and 2.6 rebounds for Marist.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

