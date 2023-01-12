Gardner and Marist host Canisius

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Marist Red Foxes (5-9, 1-4 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (4-11, 2-4 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Marist visits the Canisius Golden Griffins after Patrick Gardner scored 23 points in Marist’s 63-56 win against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers. The Golden Griffins are 2-2 in home games. Canisius has a 0-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Red Foxes have gone 1-4 against MAAC opponents. Marist gives up 67.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.7 points per game.

The Golden Griffins and Red Foxes match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tahj Staveskie is averaging 11.9 points for the Golden Griffins. Jordan Henderson is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

Noah Harris is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, while averaging 9.2 points. Gardner is averaging 17.4 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games for Marist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 66.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Red Foxes: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

