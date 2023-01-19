Gardner and the Little Rock Trojans host conference foe Tennessee Tech

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (8-11, 4-2 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (5-14, 1-5 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Little Rock -1; over/under is 143 BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech visits Little Rock in OVC action Thursday. The Trojans are 5-2 in home games. Little Rock is seventh in the OVC scoring 71.6 points while shooting 42.1% from the field.

The Golden Eagles have gone 4-2 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech is second in the OVC shooting 34.5% from downtown. Jayvis Harvey paces the Golden Eagles shooting 49.1% from 3-point range.

The Trojans and Golden Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myron Gardner is averaging 13.6 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Trojans. Deantoni Gordon is averaging 10.9 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 49.1% over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

Jaylen Sebree is scoring 13.2 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Golden Eagles. Tyrone Perry is averaging 10.1 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 39.9% over the past 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

