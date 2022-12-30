Gardner has 23 in Little Rock's 88-74 victory over UT Martin

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Myron Gardner scored 23 points as Little Rock beat UT Martin 88-74 in an Ohio Valley Conference opener on Thursday.

Gardner also contributed 10 rebounds and five assists for the Trojans (5-9). Jordan Jefferson scored 19 points while going 8 of 13 and 2 of 4 from the free throw line. Deantoni Gordon recorded 16 points and was 5 of 11 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line.