Gardner leads Little Rock against Tennessee State after 23-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Little Rock Trojans (5-9, 1-0 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (8-6, 0-1 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee State -5.5; over/under is 155.5 BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock visits the Tennessee State Tigers after Myron Gardner scored 23 points in Little Rock’s 88-74 win against the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Tigers have gone 7-2 in home games. Tennessee State ranks sixth in the OVC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Adong Makuoi averaging 2.0.

The Trojans are 1-0 against conference opponents. Little Rock allows 78.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.7 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jr. Clay is averaging 16.5 points and 4.5 assists for the Tigers. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

Advertisement

Gardner is averaging 14 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Trojans. Chris Walker is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 82.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Trojans: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article