Gardner leads Little Rock against Tennessee State after 23-point performance

Little Rock Trojans (5-9, 1-0 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (8-6, 0-1 OVC)
The Tigers have gone 7-2 in home games. Tennessee State ranks sixth in the OVC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Adong Makuoi averaging 2.0.
The Trojans are 1-0 against conference opponents. Little Rock allows 78.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.7 points per game.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jr. Clay is averaging 16.5 points and 4.5 assists for the Tigers. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.
Gardner is averaging 14 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Trojans. Chris Walker is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Little Rock.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 82.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.
Trojans: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.