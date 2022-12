LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Myron Gardner had 17 points in Little Rock’s 75-66 win against Central Arkansas on Tuesday night.

Gardner had 13 rebounds and six assists for the Trojans (4-8). Deantoni Gordon scored 12 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field, and added 10 rebounds. Jordan Jefferson was 4 of 8 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to finish with 12 points.