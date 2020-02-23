Miles scored 11 points and had six rebounds for East Carolina (11-17, 5-10 American Athletic Conference). Newton added 10 points and Robinson-White scored three points with five rebounds and he stole the ball from Quinton Rose with under a minute to play.
Rose scored 15 points for the Owls (14-13, 6-8). Monty Scott added 12 points. J.P. Moorman II had nine points and eight rebounds.
East Carolina takes on South Florida on the road on Wednesday. Temple plays Wichita State on the road on Thursday.
