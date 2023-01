Gardner scores 31, hits winner, Marist defeats Niagara 66-64

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Patrick Gardner scored 31 points, the last basket a jumper from the left corner with 6.8 seconds left , as Marist beat Niagara 66-64 on Sunday.

Gardner shot 11 for 16 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Red Foxes (7-9, 3-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Kam Farris scored 18 points, shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line.