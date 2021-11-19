The Cavaliers scored the first eight points before Kody Stattmann, Clark and Milicic each hit a 3-pointer to make it 19-4 midway through the first half. Coppin State (1-6) missed 11 of its first 12 field-goal attempts, shot just 26% in the first half and trailed by double digits for nearly 32 minutes.
Daniel Titus led the Eagles with 17 points and Sita Conteh scored 10 on combined 8-of-14 shooting. The rest of the Coppin State players shot 21% (8 of 38) from the field.
