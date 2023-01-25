Gardner-Webb and South Carolina Upstate meet for conference

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-10, 4-4 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-11, 4-4 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gardner-Webb -8.5; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb faces South Carolina Upstate in a matchup of Big South teams. The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 4-3 at home. Gardner-Webb ranks third in the Big South in rebounding with 32.9 rebounds. Kareem Reid leads the Runnin’ Bulldogs with 5.2 boards.

The Spartans are 4-4 in conference play. South Carolina Upstate is fifth in the Big South shooting 34.6% from downtown. Jordan Gainey paces the Spartans shooting 40.2% from 3-point range.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: DQ Nicholas is averaging 11.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Anthony Selden is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Gainey averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Trae Broadnax is shooting 46.4% and averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

