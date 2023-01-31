Gardner-Webb faces Charleston Southern after Nicholas' 27-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (11-11, 6-4 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-13, 4-6 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb visits the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after DQ Nicholas scored 27 points in Gardner-Webb’s 86-58 win against the High Point Panthers. The Buccaneers are 5-5 in home games. Charleston Southern has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 6-4 in Big South play. Gardner-Webb is sixth in the Big South scoring 71.9 points per game and is shooting 47.2%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 18.7 points for the Buccaneers. Tahlik Chavez is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

Kareem Reid is averaging 10.2 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Julien Soumaoro is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article